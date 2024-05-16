Haas will sport Bearman as its rookie driver in opening practice, completing one of its two mandatory young driver sessions in the process.

“I'm really looking forward to re-joining the team and taking part in FP1 in Imola,” Bearman said.

“The team is having a strong season and I'm hoping, with the extra experience I have since our last time together, I'll be able to help continue the run of form they're in!”

Bearman is widely tipped to join Haas as a race driver next season, replacing the Sauber-bound Nico Hulkenberg.

The 18-year-old made his F1 debut at the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix when he was called in to replace Carlos Sainz.

Sainz was diagnosed with appendicitis and was forced to withdraw from the event following Friday practice.

Bearman was slotted in as his last-minute replacement, completing a single hour of practice before being thrust into his first F1 qualifying session.

He started 11th and raced forward to seventh in the race itself.

It was that performance, coupled with a promising display during his rookie F2 campaign last year, that catapulted him into discussions surrounding a 2025 race berth.

Bearman will dovetail the outing with his Formula 2 commitments, the feeder series in action for the first time since the Australian Grand Prix in March.

The Englishman is only 19th in that competition, having been withdrawn from the Saudi Arabian round so he could compete in F1.

He'll join a Haas team that finds itself seventh in the constructors' championship with seven points, with four top 10 finishes in the opening six races.

It has a deep relationship with Ferrari, buying in power units and an array of other components allowed within the regulations. It has a design office in Ferrari's campus in Maranello.

Bearman is no stranger to Haas after he drive for the operation in the Abu Dhabi post-season test with Haas last year.

Track action at the Emilia Romagna Grand Prix begins on Friday with opening practice at 13:30 local time (21:30 AEST).