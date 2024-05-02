Vidau made the switch from Carrera Cup to contest this year's Super2 Series with Anderson Motorsport, which last year fielded Zak Best to second in the standings.

The South Australian is testing today at Winton ahead of the resumption of the season at Wanneroo later this month, after a long break since Round 1 at Bathurst on February 23-25.

However, that does not mean he has not been keeping busy, having been in attendance at the Taupo Super400 as a driver coach and engineer for International Motorsport.

Having already helped the team clinch outright victory in the GT New Zealand Championship, he guided Rick Armstrong to second overall at Taupo in the Pro-Am class of Carrera Cup.

“It's been a cool start to the year, the opportunity to work with IMS in New Zealand has been incredible and we've achieved some great results already,” said Vidau.

“They only received their 992 last year, so it's been great to bring so much information over and help them with their programme.

“No matter what level anybody is at that you're coaching, you can always pick up small things for yourself.

“The more you're in the race environment, the more it feels like home as well and you really become accustomed to being in and around the fast-paced nature of the sport.”

Vidau has also maintained ties with TekworkX Motorsport, as a driver coach for Zoe Woods in Monochrome GT4 Australia, and cut laps in his old Carrera Cup car at The Bend.

His preparation for his first visit to Wanneroo includes time at Dream Simulation.

“I was lucky enough to take my Porsche out for a run at The Bend, just me and the old boy running it ourselves,” recalled the 23-year-old.

“It was awesome to jump back in the car, and the lap times are so close to the Supercars that it served as a great day to get my eye back in so we can hit the ground running in our Super2 test.

“That day will be about really adjusting the car to my driving style, we learned so much at Bathurst that we can apply for the rest of the season. I'm really excited for that test, and what we can do next round.

“I'm not much of a sim guru, but the Dream Simulation facility is mightily impressive and a couple hours there has given me a major head start on the learning process for Perth.”

Vidau is also a regular in South Australian sprintcar competition each summer, with family team MVA Racing.

“Every time you get in the sprintcar it's an absolute mission, you're lucky if you get two laps before you go into time trials,” he explained.

“We're only coming in as a little family operation, and we end up getting our stuff together by the B-Main, which means we end up just short of making the feature.

“There's a lot to learn on the fly and everything happens quite fast, which just makes everything else seem a little calmer.

“While there's not any obvious traits that can be applied to the Supercar, you do become very comfortable using the throttle to rotate the car and driving it off a four-wheel slide.

“That has shown up a few times in the wet, where the conditions see a lot of that driving style.”

Round 2 of the Super2 Series takes place at Perth on May 17-19.