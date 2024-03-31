Percat returned to the winner’s circle at Albert Park last weekend in what was just his second round start since moving to WAU.

The win was his first since he was a BJR driver, before making his ill-fated move to Walkinshaw Andretti United for two tough seasons in 2022 and 2023.

Speaking to SEN’s The Driver’s Seat radio show, Percat opened up on the revitalisation of his career since joining MSR, as well as drawing parallels to BJR.

“Everyone who knows me, I say it how I think it is,” said Percat. “I hate a grey area. Rules are rules.

PLATINUM PARTNERS

“That’s the one thing I love about [MSR owner] Matt [Stone] and the way the whole team goes about it, and my engineer Jack [Bellotti], there’s never ever an awkward time.

“There’s been maybe twice when Jack has been wanting to me something, and I’m like, ‘if it’s just in numbers, and it’s in black and white in front of me, it’s fine’. If my opinion is wrong, that’s fine. I have no drama.

“Where at the other place it was not a lot of belief ever and always told you were wrong, even if the facts were the opposite. So it’s a lot different.

“It’s like [BJR owner] Brad [Jones], he was just a racer. Honest bloke. He’d sit you down and say, ‘Nick, you’ve got X, Y, Z wrong’ and you’d have a chat about it. And I’m sure I’ll have that same conversation with Matt at some point.”

Percat has made little secret of the breakdown in his working relationship with WAU across the two years, something that led to him almost walking away from the series.

WAU, meanwhile, has heaped praise on rookie signing Ryan Wood for the ‘culture shift’ on the #2 side of the garage.