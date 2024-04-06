Norris will line up third for tomorrow’s race while Piastri could do any better than sixth and will therefore start alongside Fernando Alonso on the third row of the grid.

It left the Australian frustrated after climbing from the car.

“A solid session is not the word I would use for it,” he lamented.

“Just struggled a bit from Q2 onwards just to find the rhythm, and just struggled a but especially in the middle sector, it seemed like.

“Not my finest of days but try and see what we can do tomorrow.”

Keeping the tyres in their optimal working range has proved a challenge, even with the cooler conditions versus last year’s Japanese Grand Prix.

That struggle is a result of the progress the team has made, Piastri reasoned, with McLaren having closed the gap to class-leaders Red Bull Racing from 0.6s/lap in 2023 to 0.3s/lap in just six months.

“It is tricky. I think it’s tricky for everyone,” Piastri reasoned.

“With the tyres and the cars getting quicker and quicker, it’s just difficult to not overshoot the tyres.

“There’s definitely some things with our car that we’re trying to work to fix or to make better, let’s say, but when I look at everybody, including the Red Bulls, it’s not easy.

“As the car is getting faster, obviously putting the tyres under more and more stress, so it just gets more and more difficult.”

McLaren landed in Japan optimistic of a positive result based on the experience of Suzuka last year when both Norris and Piastri stood on the podium.

Piastri was less convinced as he suggested the advantage his team had at the venue had been eroded, a point he stands by following qualifying.

“Clearly on my side there was more on the table but I think we hoped it would be a strong one for us, and it looks like it is a genuinely strong circuit for us,” he reasoned.

“My thoughts on Ferrari being stronger and Aston being stronger are pretty accurate, I would say.

“Compared to last year, we were pretty clearly second quickest. I would say this weekend [we’re] just second quickest, and the driver can make the difference. I didn’t today.

“We’ve got some tight competition and I expect that to continue tomorrow as well.”

The Japanese Grand Prix begins at 17:00 AEST on Sunday.