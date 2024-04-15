The Pirtek-backed competition continues for an eighth year in 2024 with Brad Jones Racing entering the new season having won the past five in a row.

The challenge will cover the Taupo, Perth, Darwin, Townsville, Sydney and Tasmania events with stop times from the race used to determine the top four teams.

Those four teams will then do battle for $20,000 and the golden rattle gun in a seperate challenge during the Bathurst 1000 weekend.

“The Pirtek Victory Lane and Pit Stop Challenge serve as exceptional platforms to showcase our products while honouring the skill and precision of Supercar pit crews,” said Pirtek's chief commercial office Robert Gatt.

“We eagerly anticipate another great competition as one of Supercars' most enduring partners.”

BJR owner Brad Jones, meanwhile, conceded that his squad will have a target on its back, having swept the comp from since 2019.

“Our guys are as ready as ever for the Pirtek Pit Stop Challenge,” he said.

“This year has an extra level of complexity added to it as most events as its going to include the fuel drop time until we get to the final.

“Being the five-time winners, it goes without saying we have a target on our backs.

“Locking out the final last year was an incredible moment and a testament to the dedication and work our crew puts in throughout the season. They're a supportive group and [chief mechanic] Sam [Cosgrove] has a great structure in place.

“It always means a lot to us as a team and me personally when we're able to clinch the title.

“The finals are probably one of my most nervous moments in the year and I'm excited to see what we can do in 2024.”