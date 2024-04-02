It may have been the Easter long weekend but things didn’t slow down entirely in the motorsport world.

For one, Aston Martin has reportedly made an approach to Adrian Newey that would make the designer better made than most of the F1 grid.

Cam Waters is off to the US, where the bumpers fly freely, and the Bathurst 6 Hour has been run and won (shock, it was a BMW).

Former Legend and AVL delve into some never heard before headlines, such as co-drivers having too many sets of green tyres, and the #mumslife challenge takes an unexpected turn.

