More than 450,000 people turned out to a pumping Albert Park as both F1 and Supercars put on a brilliant show for third third and second season rounds respectively.

The action wasn’t just limited to the track either, giving Former and AVL plenty to unpack in this comprehensive look back at a weekend of great motorsport.

They discuss everything from whether Supercars will be at Albert Part next year, to driving standards, to a bit of push and shove on the road and in the paddock.

Was Logan Sargeant hard done by? What the hell does brake testing even mean? The big F1 topics are all covered off as well.

Four word headlines return while the battle for the #mumslife sticker continues. Oh, and don’t miss Former’s Driver Search.

Listen to the latest Full Credit to the Noise now.

