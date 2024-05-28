As we close in on the midway point of the year, Former and AVL take a sneaky look at the Supercars driver market – and pose a few questions that could shape the silly season.

Could anybody head overseas? Could any teams opt for a completely new driver line-up? There is plenty to ponder.

The lads also discuss all of the big news, including the wild plan to bring Sprintcars to the Adelaide 500.

There's a disagreement over who was at fault for the K-Mag/Perez shunt in Monaco and – finally – an outcome to the #mumslife controversy.

Listen now via the links below.