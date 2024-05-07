The Sauber Formula 1 test driver/reserve has contested the two most recent IndyCar races in the #6 Chevrolet which was to have been driven by David Malukas until he suffered a mountain biking accident in the off-season.

With the McLaren IndyCar Team now having terminated its contract with Malukas, the focus shifts to who will drive Car #6 for the remainder of the 2024 season, and beyond.

After his outing at Gateway, Pourchaire is now eligible for oval races aside from the Indianapolis 500, for which he would need to pass the Rookie Orientation Program.

“We just finished the day here in St Louis and it's been a great day,” said the Frenchman.

“I was really happy that I was able to get back behind the wheel of the Arrow McLaren IndyCar and to have this opportunity again was great.

“The first time for me on an oval was really exciting. I couldn't wait to feel the driving on an oval.

“I can say it now, it's really quick, really impressive. You have to be really smooth on the steering wheel, the steering inputs going back on power and be really smooth in the car.

“It feels amazing. I'm really happy.

“I'm really tired mentally as well because it's super quick and you don't want to do a mistake on a track like this.

“If you do a small mistake, you can end up in the wall and we all know that ending up in the wall on an oval is really dangerous.”

Former Juncos Hollinger Racing driver Callum Ilott contested the St Petersburg and Thermal Club events but neither he nor Pourchaire have full availability due to commitments in the World Endurance Championship and Super Formula, respectively.

Clashing with WEC events are this weekend's Indianapolis Grand Prix, July's Iowa double-header, August's Milwaukee double-header, and the September season finale at Nashville.

Super Formula rules Pourchaire out of the Indianapolis 500 qualifying weekend, June's Laguna Seca race, July's Toronto race, and August's stop at Portland.

All up, it means he is free for five of the six oval races after the Indy 500 (two of three events, pending Sauber making him available), with both he and Ilott in the frame for Gateway.

McLaren Sporting Director Tony Kanaan was on hand for Pourchaire's Gateway test while Alexander Rossi notched up a handful of laps before handing over to the 2023 Formula 2 champion.

The team is yet to announce a driver(s) for the Month of May, and is still assisting Malukas with his recovery despite cutting contractual ties.