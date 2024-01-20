The Red Bull KTM had finished on the podium six times out of the seven occasions in which he had made the finish, prior to this year's event.

However, after missing out on victory by just 43 seconds to team-mate Kevin Benavides last year, a third Dakar crown was not to be this year either.

Price did, however, climb into the top five on the final day of Dakar 2024, when he finished in second place on Stage 12 at exactly a minute behind Benavides.

“For us, it's definitely been a really tough event this year,” said the Australian, who ended up 45:28s off the overall pace.

“Thankfully, it's always a good result when you can get to the finish line in one piece at the Dakar, and here we are, happy and healthy.

“Looking back over the week, we were never far off the pace, just made a few too many mistakes out there and as you know that can cost some serious time at Dakar.

“The whole Red Bull KTM team have been incredible over the two weeks and have worked so hard.

“It's a shame we've not been able to reward them with a podium.

“Big credit to the top guys as well, they got it done this year, so congratulations to them.”

Benavides was also unable to match the heights which he scaled in 2023, though the Argentine was still recovering from a training crash in December.

He finished fourth overall, but did pick up three stage wins along the way.

KTM Rally Team Manager Andreas Holzl said, “It's great to see both of our riders complete the event safely, especially with such strong results on the final stage.

“After a couple of mistakes early on, both Kevin and Toby fought back as hard as they could, putting in some excellent rides on some very tough stages.

“For Kevin, who came into the race less than 100 percent fit following an injury at the end of last year, I'm really happy that he was able to complete the rally and take a few stage wins in the process.

“Toby also delivered some impressive rides throughout the whole event, and neither of our riders gave up – that much is clear with their results on the final stage.

“It is disappointing not to have finished on the podium, and we know we have some work to do to increase our pace in some of the different terrains, but fourth and fifth after such a demanding race are both excellent results.

“I'm proud of the riders and the whole team.”