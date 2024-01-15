The two-time Dakar champion took until Stage 5 to register a top three finish but backed that up with second place on the 48-hour stage.

Those efforts left him exactly 27 minutes away from the lead heading into the second week of the event, but he is now exactly 31 minutes off the pace after setting the eighth-quickest time of Stage 7.

The Red Bull KTM rider, who was second onto the road and soon assumed the opener position, said, “It was a bit of a crazy stage.

“For sure, it was definitely tricky on the navigation, so we've lost some ground a bit today but, all in all, we're here and still riding.

“I'm having fun – that's the main thing – but just need to minimise these mistakes a little bit.

“I've been making way too many and the boys are not doing too many mistakes so they're on the gas and definitely hard to catch, but we'll keep at it.”

Price's KTM team-mate Kevin Benavides set the third-fastest stage time and moved back into fifth in the general classification, 24:39s from the lead.

At sister team Red Bull GasGas, Daniel Sanders remains seventh overall after finishing sixth on Stage 7.

“Another very long day today,” said the Australian.

“It wasn't too bad though, not too draining or anything, I just tried to stay with the leaders on stage really.

“Navigation was a little tricky early on, so focusing on the roadbook was really important.

“Then, near the end, I caught up to the guys in front but then had to ride in their dust a little bit.

“Overall, it was a good stage and I've got a heap of energy left for the last few days, so I'm looking forward to the days ahead.”

Ricky Brabec, who lost the rear brakes on his Honda early in Stage 7, leads by a single second from Hero's Ross Branch.

Stage 8 of 12 takes place this evening (AEDT).