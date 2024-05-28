Former Supercars champion and motor racing legend Craig Lowndes will partner experienced navigator Dale Moscatt in a Chevrolet Silverado ZR2 for Australia's most prestigious off road race.

As the Official Australian Sparco Dealer, Racer Industries will provide supply Sparco apparel, that includes race suits, racing shoes, fire resistant undergarments, gloves and balaclavas, complemented by a range of general hard parts and equipment.

HULK 4X4 accessories and Ignite Lighting products will be fitted to the Silverado to light the way ahead and assist with the negotiation of the rugged outback landscape, as well as supply a range of camping equipment for the crew during the event.

“Racer Industries is incredibly excited to support this collaboration between Chevrolet Racing, the motorsport arm of General Motors Australia and New Zealand, and GM Speciality Vehicles, and the partnership of Craig Lowndes and Dale Moscatt,” said Mathew Nilsson, Racer Industries' Business Development Manager – Performance.

Lowndes has won three Supercars Championships, seven Bathurst 1000s, and won more than 100 races. He is one of the most popular figures in Australian motorsport. Moscatt took out the 2014 Australian Rally Champion and is a highly experienced navigator and renowned co-driver.

“The Finke Desert Race truly is a unique outback event, famed for being one of the most difficult off road races in the world, and we are excited by the opportunity to support the program with a range of products to meet the demands of such unique conditions for the vehicle, drivers and crew.”

“Chevrolet Racing and Racer Industries are aligned in our objective to provide Craig and Dale with the most reliable and competitive equipment to get the job done in the Silverado ZR2 at Finke, and that's why we've chosen these leading products from Sparco, HULK 4X4, and Ignite Lighting,” said Chris Payne, General Manager Chevrolet Racing.

The Tatts Finke Desert Race will be held between Alice Springs and the Aputula Community in the Northern Territory from June 7-10.