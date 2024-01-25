The initial release in mid-December came at a time when AlphaTauri was still in the throes of finalising its rebrand, with the official team name being revealed this week as Visa Cash App RB Formula One Team.

The new moniker has been derided in many quarters, even if it conforms to the FIA's sporting regulations regarding the naming rights of F1 teams.

As to the company name, that has now changed on the entry list update, and what was once Scuderia AlphaTauri S.p.A., is now Racing Bulls S.p.A, at least seemingly clarifying the RB reference in the team name, as first revealed by Speedcafe in late November.

At that stage, it had been discovered that the name ‘Racing Bulls', and a new logo, had been trademarked.

To further complicate matters, the name of the chassis remains RB.

The remaining nine teams – Red Bull, Mercedes, Ferrari, McLaren, Aston Martin, Alpine, Williams, Sauber and Haas – all carry consistency through their company name, official team name, and chassis.

Although the Sauber rebrand from what was most recently Alfa Romeo to Stake also confused when it was announced on New Year's Day – referring to itself as Stake F1 Team Kick Sauber, and later shortened to Stake F1 Team – the Sauber name remains involved in the company, team, and chassis names.

At least with Racing Bulls finally coming to light, it affords fans and media the opportunity to at least refer to it as such going forward – even if it is not the official team name – rather than the convoluted naming rights offering that was ultimately revealed.

Racing Bulls is due to unveil its livery at a special event in Las Vegas on February 8.