Renewals for the sites hit the over 2400 in just 3.5 hours which is, according to Supercars, a record pace.

Renewals will close at 12pm AEST on Tuesday April 16 ahead of the public sale, which begins in early May.

“This is obviously incredibly pleasing news on the back of our return to New Zealand being sold out,” said Supercars CEO Shane Howard.

“We are immensely grateful for the support of our passionate Bathurst campers, who have locked in their spot once again for this iconic event.”

Last year the public sale was a sell-out in just 90 minutes.

“We anticipate that this year’s event will once again draw a significant crowd, with over 7000 campsites expected to be filled,” added Howard.

“The Repco Bathurst 1000 at Mount Panorama is a highlight of the Australian sports calendar, and as we have seen over recent years, camping remains incredibly popular for our marquee event.”

The 2024 Bathurst 1000 will take place on October 10-13.