Burgess made an off-season switch from the Head of Motorsport role at Supercars to Team 18 as team principal.

He was effectively able to make the move without any formal gardening leave, something that prompted significant unrest in the paddock given he had overseen the introduction of the highly-controlled Gen3 cars.

In Bathurst last month, while making his first appearance for Team 18, Burgess addressed the gardening leave saga in detail for the first time, claiming that he had no permanent access to set-up data.

Click here to have your say on the state of Australian motorsport and go into the draw to win a Kincrome Tool Armour Workshop valued at $11,999.

That has now been backed by Team 18 driver Reynolds, who rubbished the idea that Burgess had given the team a leg-up from any info from other teams.

“Everyone thought that he was going to come with everyone's set-ups and everything like that, and all the data and shit like that,” Reynolds told The Hard Card podcast.

“But he doesn't know anything. I can tell you, he doesn't know anything else…”

ADVERTISEMENT

That's not to say that Reynolds doesn't feel Burgess has brought anything to the squad.

According to Reynolds, the team is already benefitting from both Burgess' competitive spirit, and his wealth of experience from working with top teams Dick Johnson Racing, Triple Eight and the Holden Racing Team.

“Honestly, I think the teamland change has been really good for him,” Reynolds added.

“He's got that competitive brain back in himself, he's got the mindset, and he's a competitive person.

“I love hanging out with him. He's a very, very, very funny character, very cool to hang out with. He's been in a lot of good teams like DJR, HRT, Triple Eight. He knows how they run.

“He's trying to bring that experience into our team, which is fundamental in our sport. Now everyone's got the same car, it's down to your systems and your processes and your detail of how you set your car up and how about you go about your weekend.

“So his experience is paramount here.”

For more with David Reynolds watch the full episode of The Hard Card.

To make sure you don't miss an episode of The Hard Card, subscribe to the Authentic Collectables YouTube channel and hit the notification bell.

Or listen to the podcast version below or via:

ADVERTISEMENT

APPLE: https://bit.ly/3wL6wnc

SPOTIFY: https://bit.ly/435kDQG