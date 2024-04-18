It's been a tough start to the year for the Australian who has, in effect, been beaten by his RB team-mate Yuki Tsunoda in all four races thus far.

That includes the Japanese Grand Prix, where Ricciardo crashed out on the opening lap following a clash with Alex Albon.

“I am coming into every weekend still very positive and confident that I can do it,” he said.

“It hasn't happened yet to the level I'm expecting or wanting, but I'm not coming into a weekend feeling like ‘oh, we're on the back foot' or ‘oh, can I do it, can I not?'

“I definitely still have a lot of confidence that I can.”

Ricciardo won the 2018 edition of the Chinese Grand Prix, which has proved a happy hunting ground for the West Australian.

Six years on, he drew parallels to his 2019 experience with Renault.

“I remember Melbourne and Bahrain was, yeah, I had a struggle to the start of that season,” he recounted.

“Then we came here in China and it was kind of that weekend really kick started everything for me.

“From that weekend onwards, my Renault campaign got better.

“I think it's a good time to come back here because I'm looking for that little bit of a kickstart.

“Of course, the past has gone, there's no guarantees or anything, but it is a place where I feel I can get things going.”

Ricciardo has been the subject of speculations surrounding his future, with unfounded speculation that he'll be ousted from his RB drive in the very near future should his performances improve.

While aware of the speculation and pressure that comes with a difficult start, the 34-year-old remains relaxed.

“It's not necessarily that I'm lacking a lot with the car in terms of the feeling, so I don't feel like I need a whole week of practice to get up to pace,” he said, noting the Sprint format in use this weekend which offers just a single hour of practice,” he reasoned.

“That fact that it's the same for everything this weekend, I'm totally comfortable and confident.

“Obviously Suzuka, I missed the Friday and then it was, obviously for me, I was a little bit on the backfoot with track time.

“But the fact that it's the same for everyone this weekend, it's good.”

Ricciardo will use a new chassis this weekend, a change made because the team had the option available as opposed to addressing a specific issue.

Free Practice 1 in China begins on Friday at 13:30 AEST, followed by Sprint Qualifying at 17:30.