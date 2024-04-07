The pair touched wheels on the approach to Turn 3, pitching them both into the barrier in what was a racing incident.

Ricciardo quickly climbed free from his RB, and Albon reported that he was okay over the team radio.

The Australian had moved right to open up the left-hander, having been squeezed into the middle of the track just prior.

When space opened up to his right, he moved across to gain a better line, his left rear and Albon’s right front finding the same piece of real estate.

Ricciardo started 11th in the race, and Albon 14th. The RB driver dropped backwards at the start after being shuffled backwards through the first two corners.

With two cars in the barrier and damage to the tyre wall that must be repaired, race control quickly threw the red flag.

Cars are currently parked in pit lane in Suzuka while officials tend to the damaged barrier.

There is no indication of a restart time, though the FIA has advised it will be a standing restart.