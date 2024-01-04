That’s the assessment of Bernie Collins, who believes Ricciardo’s return to Faenza has been a positive move for all involved.

Speaking as part of the KTM Summer Grill, the ex-Aston Martin strategist-turned-pundit believes the eight-time race winner has helped give the team direction.

“He’s brought a lot of experience to that team,” Collins said.

“A team like AlphaTauri, many years Force India, many teams towards the back of the grid that are trying to develop a car, try to make the car better, and improve it, really need the experience.

“They need a driver that’s fit to drive around some of the issues that the car has, that are fit to lead the development direction, that are fit to push a younger driver to do better in the laps, or the races, or whatever the case may be.

“And also, bring that air of calmness because things won’t always go right.

“So you do need to be well aware of that and do the best that you can, and continue to run races where picking up a point or two here or there are very valuable at the end of the year.”

That is the role Ricciardo looks to have adopted at AlphaTauri, slotting in alongside Yuki Tsunoda and in doing so offering the team an anchor point of sorts.

He’s helped change set-up direction, which netted improved results for both sides of the garage, and delivered the team its best result of 2023 in Mexico City.

The 34-year-old’s return was interrupted by a wrist injury sustained in a crash during practice for the Dutch Grand Prix, though he was quickly back on form once he did return.

That, according to Collins, was also important.

“It’s a pity the races that he missed in the middle of the year with his wrirst, but good that he’s been fit tog et back into the car and finish the year right,” Collins noted.

“It would have been a very difficult winter for him having not been back in tnhe car at the end and had some good results towards the end as well.

“Daniel’s obviously doing a lot better in that car than he did in the McLaren, and it’s got to be building his confidence doing forward.

“So let’s see what he can do in the future because there’s lots of seats opening up, hopefully, at some point.”