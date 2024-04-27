Ricciardo joined Tsunoda at RB (then AlphaTauri) midway through last season after Nyck de Vries was dumped following the British Grand Prix.

The eight-time race winner added depth to the squad courtesy of his experience and helped lead it down a different engineering path.

The team saw the benefit of that work at the Mexico City Grand Prix when the Australian qualified fourth and raced to seventh in the grand prix.

Discoveries made that weekend, Ricciardo reasons, have continued to net positive returns for the team.

The final rounds of 2023 were positive for AlphaTauri as a number of upgrades were introduced, helping it rise from 10th in the constructors' championship to eighth.

It also underscored the value Ricciardo offered against a less experienced driver as Ricciardo emerged as a pseudo-team leader.

That on-track form has not followed the Australian into 2024 as yet, but the lessons learned last year have continued to benefit the squad.

After five races, Tsunoda heads the RB head-to-head with Ricciardo under pressure to retain his drive – a far cry from suggestions he could replace Sergio Perez late last year.

“He's driving well. Like, it's as simple as that,” Ricciardo said of his team-mate's form.

“Is he doing anything that's let's say different? Not really. I think it's just putting together some really good laps.

“Mexico last year, we made a bit of a breakthrough with set-up,” he added.

“After that very good weekend, I think definitely made Yuki quite curious with our way of driving the car and setting it up, and naturally he's come closer to that.

“Now we are actually running the car very similar and I think he's found comfort in what I found comfort in last year.

“He's been able to kind of get the most out of that package as well,” Ricciardo added.

“He's adapted well to that and he's driving well.

“He's doing good. I don't want to say… He's not doing anything crazy, but he's doing very good.”