The Faenza-based operation is in the midst of a complete transformation, establishing itself as its own entity rather than a junior operation for Red Bull Racing.

Along with the new name is a new team principal, with Laurent Mekies stepping in following Franz Tost's retirement at the end of last season.

There has been fresh investment in the team and broader plans exist to relocate some of its facilities to leverage its relationship with Red Bull Racing.

“It's not anything to who was here, and we all know Franz was just a big member of the team and, I think, brought a lot of amazing things to the team over the years,” Ricciardo began.

“So it's not about the people who aren't here anymore, but you need something, just a little bit of a fresh start.

“Not only the team has got new partners and a nice bit of investment, but you've got Laurent who's got experience – used to have experience here at this team and then Ferrari, FIA, and Alan, who's been at Renault/Alpine for so long.

“Just having a little bit also of people coming in from different teams and different angles can form new ways of thinking.

“Just like a fresh set of eyes, I think always helps, and you can draw some positives from that.”

In addition to Mekies and Permane are Nick Roberts and Guillaume Cattelani, both of whom had joined from Red Bull Racing.

The former is now senior strategy engineer at RB, and the latter deputy technical director.

There is also a recruitment drive as the squad works to expand its facility in the United Kingdon, which is poised to move from Bicester to Milton Keynes, near the Red Bull Racing campus.

With so many new arrivals and changes within the business, Ricciardo warns there will be a period of settling in that happens.

“There is maybe, I don't want to say the negative, but maybe it takes a little bit of time for us to like fully gel with each other,” he suggested.

“But I think long-term, as the season goes on, it's building something to be, overall, a better package.”

In testing, RB flattered to deceive. It looked good on track and prompted many to question whether it might prove the surprise package of the season.

That has been tempered somewhat following the opening round, where Ricciardo was 13th and Yuki Tsunoda 14th – a result achieved with some drama.

Even still, it marked an improved showing versus the same race a year ago, making for a higher starting point from which to develop for the Faenza squad.