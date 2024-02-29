Ricciardo will start his first full campaign with RB after being drafted into the Italian squad midway through 2023.

By his own confession, the Australian was not fully up to speed with all aspects of F1. Now, with a full pre-season under his belt, he suggests he is no longer in that boat.

The coming campaign is an important one for the eight-time race winner who has branded it the start of his second career.

“Every year is important,” he admitted when Speedcafe asked the importance of 2024.

“I come into it with the acknowledgement of, as quickly as I'm back, as quickly it can get taken away. Even things like the injury, or whatever.

“I got asked before, what's your thoughts on trying to get back to the Red Bull seat?

“I kind of refuse to look too far down the track. We're here, there's a job to do at the start of the season. I think, thinking beyond this weekend is kind of crazy.”

While Ricciardo has made no secret of his desire to return to Milton Keynes in future he has adopted a pragmatic approach since his F1 return.

The 34-year-old had burned out and fallen out of love with F1 when he stepped away at the end of 2022.

Even at that point, Ricciardo himself was uncertain whether he would ever return, with discussions regarding retirement understood to have taken place.

However, the time away was well served and quickly saw the fire re-lit. But it has also offered a new perspective which has seen him set goals for himself but not at the expense of the enjoyment of competing once more.

“Just having that little bit of perspective with sitting out and kind of losing a seat has given me that, so you're not getting too far ahead, don't get too caught up in anything.

“I think also with that perspective, or mindset, I'll be able to put everything into it this given day, and in this given time, and not get distracted.

“Coming back last year, I felt good,” he added.

“In terms of my driving, I was in a good place, but again, I don't want to ignore that few percent that maybe I have right now.

“Even just having the winter break, just being able to reflect on it and then coming into the season now with some new ideas. Every little bit helps.

“Yuki [Tsunoda] and I will be pushing the car hard whatever happens this weekend. There'll be no excuses.”

Opening practice for the Bahrain Grand Prix begins today at 14:30 local time/22:30 AEDT.