After two days of running the F1 field is beginning to fall into a rough shape.

Red Bull Racing looks the class of the field, followed by Ferrari and Mercedes, with McLaren and Aston Martin close behind.

Thereafter comes all five remaining teams, though in which order is anyone's guess. RB is in the mix. Somewhere.

The car made a strong first impression on Wednesday though it was less of a standout on Thursday – it didn't go backward so much as didn't go forward as other teams did.

That suggests a car that worked well out of the box, and that the Faenza operation did its homework well.

It also serves to highlight the uncertainty that surrounds testing and the relative form guide of every team.

“If you see Sainz in first, there are so many questions: Is it fuel? Is it the engine? Is it disallowed and at what time of the day? So you just never know,” Ricciardo reasoned.

“So I think regardless of where we are on the timesheets, I am just staying somewhere in the middle.”

Ricciardo and team boss Laurent Mekies have been working to keep a lid on expectations ahead of the coming campaign.

Following the Australian's performance in Mexico City last year, and changes within the Italian organisation, hopes are high of stronger results in 2024.

ADVERTISEMENT

RB, as the squad is now known, introduced a string of developments last season which added performance, especially in the latter part of the year.

A package deployed for the United States Grand Prix saw the squad change direction in terms of set-up, and played a part in the positive results next time out in Mexico City.

Add in the closer relationship with Red Bull Racing and a new floor for the final race of 2023 in Abu Dhabi, and expectations are high.

“I am aware we're not going to be a pole position car next week,” said Ricciardo, continuing to play down his team's chances.

“I like to think we are still in that midfield hunt and for us to start the season.

“If we find ourselves in Q3 and points on a Sunday, that's a good start.

“I think that's the goal.

“Whether we get it or not, time will tell, but I think that's the start.

“Then, as the season goes on, as we learn a bit more about the car and working together with a lot of new personnel, I think that's when we can start to push the bar a little more.”