Robinson and Shane Hutt completed the run from Alice Springs to Aputula in 1h41m8.680s to ensure they will start first for the return leg tomorrow.

It's a far from comfortable lead, though, with the margin less than 90 seconds over Billy Geddes and Corey Cooper in the ex-Toby Price Trophy Truck that won in Price's hands last year.

“It's alright, as long as he starts behind me that's all that matters,” said Robinson. “We'll make sure we get here, he'll have a hard time getting past so we'll be right.

“[The first leg] was good, the first part was a bit misty and foggy. It was nice to not have anyone in front of me so I could see the whole way, nice to have some clean air.”

Geddes has, however, already passed four cars on the first leg to work his way to second.

“It's a very special truck this one, it turns and gets through the bumps really well,”he said. “So I just kept giving it what it liked and it just kept going.”

Brent Smoothy was third fastest in his Trophy Truck, four minutes off the lead as Bikes star David Walsh looks to secure victory in both classes.

The four-time winner on two-wheels completed the run as Smoothy's co-driver before flying back to Alice Springs to complete the Bikes leg as the pacesetter.

James Cook and Mitch Aucote were the best of the Pro Buggies in fourth, around six minutes behind the leader.

Expected Buggy front-runner Travis Robertson made a fast start from the back of the field after crashing in the prologue yesterday, however crashed out early in the run to Aputula.

Robinson will lead the field away from Aputula at 7:15am ACST tomorrow.