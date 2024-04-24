Come all without, come all within
You'll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn
Come all without, come all within
You'll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn
Everybody's building street tracks and stadiums
Some are building F1 dreams
Others are just sitting on their bums
Everybody's looking for the light
Every girl and boy
But when Quinn the Jock gets here
Everybody's gonna jump for joy
Come all without, come all within
You'll not see nothing like the mighty Quinn
Now I like my motorsport, just like the rest
But we ain't gettin enough of that ole Gen3
The folk at HQ don't know what's best
Everybody's just standing round ‘neath the trees
Feeding fans on a limb
But when Quinn the Jock rides into town
Them fans are gonna go to him
Come all without, come all within
You'll not see nothing like the mighty Quinn
Take them Supercars to the pukka fans out there
Put them on the tracks in their yards
They'll come and watch and show they care
Nobody can get no sleep
The town is heaving, it's going off, man and boy
And now when Quinn the Jock comes into the bar
Everybody's gonna jump for joy
Come all without, come all within
You'll not see nothing like the mighty Quinn
Everybody's been tryin to fish in pools of shite
Stead of fishin where the fish are
But now the light is shining bright
Taupo was showin what comes with common sense
QR, Winton and PI comin soon, please Lord
So when Quinn the Jock shows how it's done
Everybody's gotta jump on board
Come all without, come all within
You'll not see nothing like the mighty Quinn
He's swopped skippy meat for racetracks and cars
And put plenty of dollars on the line
A real racer, not one of the Portsea media Czars
Supercars and Superstars with the real folk
That's what Taupo showed for all to see
Thanks to Quinn the Jock for getting it done
He's not asleep under a mango tree
Come all without, come all within
You'll not see nothing like the mighty Quinn
Come all without, come all within
You'll not see nothing like the mighty Quinn