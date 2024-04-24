Come all without, come all within

You'll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn

Come all without, come all within

You'll not see nothing like the Mighty Quinn

Everybody's building street tracks and stadiums

Some are building F1 dreams

Others are just sitting on their bums

Everybody's looking for the light

Every girl and boy

But when Quinn the Jock gets here

Everybody's gonna jump for joy

Come all without, come all within

You'll not see nothing like the mighty Quinn

Now I like my motorsport, just like the rest

But we ain't gettin enough of that ole Gen3

The folk at HQ don't know what's best

Everybody's just standing round ‘neath the trees

Feeding fans on a limb

But when Quinn the Jock rides into town

Them fans are gonna go to him

Come all without, come all within

You'll not see nothing like the mighty Quinn

Take them Supercars to the pukka fans out there

Put them on the tracks in their yards

They'll come and watch and show they care

Nobody can get no sleep

The town is heaving, it's going off, man and boy

And now when Quinn the Jock comes into the bar

Everybody's gonna jump for joy

Come all without, come all within

You'll not see nothing like the mighty Quinn

Everybody's been tryin to fish in pools of shite

Stead of fishin where the fish are

But now the light is shining bright

Taupo was showin what comes with common sense

QR, Winton and PI comin soon, please Lord

So when Quinn the Jock shows how it's done

Everybody's gotta jump on board

Come all without, come all within

You'll not see nothing like the mighty Quinn

He's swopped skippy meat for racetracks and cars

And put plenty of dollars on the line

A real racer, not one of the Portsea media Czars

Supercars and Superstars with the real folk

That's what Taupo showed for all to see

Thanks to Quinn the Jock for getting it done

He's not asleep under a mango tree

Come all without, come all within

You'll not see nothing like the mighty Quinn

Come all without, come all within

You'll not see nothing like the mighty Quinn