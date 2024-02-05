The #4 Chevrolet Camaro will sport major backing from independent tyre retailer Tyrepower for the first two events of the season, at Bathurst and Albert Park.

MSR has switched from #34 and #35 to #4 and #10 this season, in a nod to Stone Brothers Racing, with its latest announcement also promising “tribute liveries” later this season.

Today, the Yatala-based squad's Camaros are set to run in all black in their test at Queensland Raceway, as Hill's did in last week's rookie test.

Its season launch will be held this Friday afternoon (13:00 local time/14:00 AEDT), and streamed live on Speedcafe.

“We are excited to have Tyrepower onboard for the opening round and beyond,” said MSR Team Owner, Matt Stone.

“We have split the naming rights of Car #4 up over key rounds this season and will have rotating partners, starting with Tyrepower.

“It's a great opportunity for brands like Tyrepower to step in and have the full naming rights backing of a Supercar at a few events.

“Over the past few seasons, we have built a great relationship with the team at Tyrepower and e are very honoured to be representing such a great Australian brand as naming rights on one of our special Car #4 tribute liveries this year.

“I can't wait for everyone to see what the #4 Tyrepower Racing Supercar will look like when we take the covers off at our Feb 9 livery launch.”

Percat's sister #10 entry will sport naming rights sponsorship from brakes brand Bendix.

MSR is set to be joined by Triple Eight Race Engineering, Dick Johnson Racing, and PremiAir Racing at today's Queensland test day.