Sources have indicated that majority owner Betty Klimenko is open to selling the team, something that could happen before the end of the current season.

Some have even suggested that negotiations are underway and a deal could be imminent, however that is yet to be consistently verified by Speedcafe.

Erebus team management denied that a sale is imminent when asked by Speedcafe, while opting not to comment on anything else related to a long or short term sale.

A willingness from Klimenko to sell the team is thought to be a byproduct of an eventful past 18 months for the squad.

One one hand, a significant box was ticked when Erebus burst out of the Gen3 blocks and secured both the drivers' and teams' championships in 2023, the two triumphs now sitting alongside the famous 2017 Bathurst 1000 win.

However the success was followed by a difficult start to this year when lead driver, and reigning champion, Brodie Kostecki effectively walked away from the team ahead of the new season.

A number of major backers left the team as well, including co-naming rights sponsors Coca-Cola and Shaw and Partners, while managing director Shannen Kiely was another high profile departure.

Kostecki has since returned to the team, but, according to sources, the turbulence is another contributing factor to Klimenko potentially wanting out.

Klimenko has owned the team since she bought out the Stone Brothers at the end of 2012.