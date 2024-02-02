The Hard Card is part of Speedcafe's brand new podcast and video offering, with Editorial Director Andrew van Leeuwen set to interview influential people from the world of motorsport.

The first guest is Dr Ryan Story, the returning Team Principal at Dick Johnson Racing.

In a revealing interview, ‘The Doc' covers a wide range of topics from his health, to his frustrations on the sidelines and what brought him back to Supercars.

He also tells some never-heard-before secrets about the Gen3 development and has his say on the unfolding Brodie Kostecki saga.

Watch the first episode of The Hard Card at Authentic Collectables below or listen as a podcast.