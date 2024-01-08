The Australian crept up three positions to sixth overall but is now a slightly enlarged 17:24s away from the lead, which continues to be held by Hero rider Ross Branch.

Sanders was on for a solid stage time until he lost almost five minutes in the final 31 km before the day’s finish line in Al Duwadimi.

Nevertheless, having lamented a poor set-up on his GasGas RX 450F Stage 1, his Stage 2 performance which bodes well for the rest of the fortnight.

“I wish I rode with today’s bike set-up yesterday, but we can’t change that now,” said ‘Chucky’.

“I was much more comfortable today but, unfortunately, I made a couple of navigational mistakes that cost me some time.

“But the main thing is, I felt completely comfortable on the bike, which is the main thing.

“I now just need to focus on my roadbook going forwards and we’ll be good.

“Not a bad day overall despite losing some time, but we’re here safe and sound at the end of Day 2 and ready to fight another day.”

Sanders’ Red Bull GasGas Factory Racing team-mate Sam Sunderland, a two-time Dakar champ, is seventh overall at a further 55 seconds behind.

At sister team Red Bull KTM Factory Racing, another two-time champion in Toby Price holds eighth overall, 19:39s off the pace.

“Another long day today and this one was quite technical too with some tough navigation,” said Price.

“The roadbook had a lot of close notes, and although I made a couple of small mistakes, I didn’t lose too much time.

“I’m trailing the leaders by a little bit, but it’s only Day 2 here in the desert and there’s a long way to go.

“All in all, I’m fit, healthy, and kept the bike on two wheels today – so, feeling good and looking forward to tomorrow.”