Last April, Die Aktuelle published what it proclaimed to be an interview with Michael Schumacher.

It was instead an AI generated article, though that was unclear given the headline declaring “Michael Schumacher, the first interview”.

The publication was taken to court by the family, with the ruling handed down in their favour, awarding the Schumachers €200,000 (AUD $327,000) in damages.

In the wake of the article's publication, media group Funke, which owns Die Aktuelle, released a statement admitting fault, and editor Anne Hoffman was sacked for the blunder.

“This tasteless and misleading article should never have appeared,” Funke admitted in its statement last year.

“It in no way meets the standards of journalist that we and our readers expect from a publisher like Funke.

“As a result of the publication of this article, immediate personnel consequences will be drawn.

“Die Aktuelle editor-in-chief Anne Hoffman, who has held journalistic responsibility for the paper since 2009, will be relieved of her duties as of today.”

Michael Schumacher has remained out of the public eye following a skiing accident that nearly claimed his life in 2013.

The family has held a firm line in protecting the now 55-year-old, with little to no official word given on his condition.

A documentary on Schumacher's life producing by Netflix, with input from his family, was released in 2021 and offered some insight.

“We live together at home,” his wife, Corinna, confirmed.

“We do therapy. We do everything we can to make Michael better and to make sure he's comfortable. And to simply make him feel our family, our bond.

“No matter what, I will do everything I can. We all will. We're trying to carry on as a family the way Michael liked it and still does. And we are getting on with our lives.

“‘Private is private', as he always said.

“It's very important to me that he can continue to enjoy his private life as much as possible.

“Michael always protected us, and now we are protecting Michael.”