The Triple Eight enduro co-driver will get behind the wheel of one of the BWT machines at Albert Park, alongside PCM's regular steerers in Fabian Coulthard and Harri Jones.

While the outing is an opportunity for some pre-Sandown 500 seat time, Pye says it is more than a mere warm-up for his gig with Will Brown later in the year.

“Matty [Cook, Team Principal] rang me and asked if I'd consider driving for them at the Melbourne Grand Prix,” he told Speedcafe.

“It's just the one event at the moment and, of course, I jumped at the opportunity.

“I think Albert Park is a great track, I've really enjoyed racing there over the years, and to now do it in a car that I think is going to suit the track as well, it's going to be really enjoyable.

“But, it does go a little bit beyond just the miles. I'm still a very competitive person, and it's an opportunity to do it with a great team – Porsche Centre Melbourne – and to do it with good backers – BWT – as well.

“I'm there to do a job, Matty's trusted me with this, and I'm leaving no stone unturned in my approach to it as well.

“Yeah, I want the miles, I need the miles before Bathurst, and obviously opportunities like this, I'll always jump at when I think it's worthy.

“But, at the same time, this is one I want to do really well and I'm not underestimating how competitive this championship is.”

Pye is set to test at Sandown tomorrow before the Formula 1 Rolex Australian Grand Prix takes place on March 21-24.

ADVERTISEMENT

With two Carrera Cup title winners in the PCM stable, Coulthard having won in 2005 and Jones in 2022, he will have a stern benchmark.

“Like I said before, I'm not underestimating how competitive it is,” the South Australian remarked.

“I said to someone before the opportunity came up – we were talking about other formulas – that I think Carrera Cup now is one where there's a few guys that have kind of stayed in it for a number of years, and it's become its own standalone, super-competitive championship and not necessarily a stepping stone.

“Fabs coming in last year – obviously an elite driver – he's done a great job already but it shows how competitive it is.

“So, it's going to be very much the same for me and having someone now like Fabs who's been in the championship regularly as of last year, and Harry, who's obviously a gun in these cars, is going to help me massively.”

Pye was snapped up by Triple Eight Race Engineering after parting ways with Team 18 and was confirmed as Brown's co-driver earlier this month.

In his first Supercars event with the team, Brown walked away from Mount Panorama with the championship lead after results of second and first in the #87 Red Bull Ampol Camaro, while his and Broc Feeney's efforts mean a hefty teams' championship lead at the start of the squad's post-Shane van Gisbergen era.

“What's no surprise but what makes them so impressive is how they improve every single time on-track,” said Pye.

“I think to go from last year to this year, it looks like they've made a big step forward.

“I'm stoked for Will and Broc to be leading the team on-track like they are.

“I think it's a great start for them after, I'm sure, the pressure would have been on at the start of the year for both those guys.”