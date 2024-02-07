All of the southern-based teams are expected to cut laps today with at least one entry each.

Erebus Motorsport's Camaros had already been on-track in the past 24 hours for a new car shakedown, with the squad now moving into testing mode.

Todd Hazelwood drives Car #1 amid the ongoing absence of Brodie Kostecki while Jack Le Brocq is in his new #9 ride.

Jayden Ojeda, who has been linked to a future drive with Erebus, is set to steer one its Camaros as an evaluation while David Russell, who is already signed on again as a co-driver, is also in attendance.

Tickford Racing, which conducted Super2 testing on Monday and Tuesday, has both of its Gen3 Mustangs in action.

Cam Waters' Monster Energy entry is, as usual for pre-season, in full stealth mode rather than carrying its major sponsor's branding.

Similarly, though, Thomas Randle's Mustang – which is indeed wearing #55 – is virtually all-white rather than in Castrol hues.

Brad Jones Racing and Walkinshaw Andretti United have also moved on from Super2 testing to Championship testing.

As announced this morning by BJR, Andre Heimgartner's new co-driver, Declan Fraser, is set to pedal the #8 R&J Batteries Camaro during the day, and likewise Jaylyn Robotham in Bryce Fullwood's #14 entry and Jordan Boys in Macauley Jones' #96 machine.

For Jaxon Evans, today's test is his first as the primary driver of the BJR-run SCT Logistics Camaro.

It is a similar story at WAU, with Chaz Mostert in the Mobil 1 Optus Mustang and rookie Ryan Wood in the Mobil 1 Truck Assist Mustang joined by their respective co-drivers Lee Holdsworth and Fabian Coulthard.

Team 18 is in action with Mark Winterbottom and new driver David Reynolds under the oversight of new Team Principal Adrian Burgess.

The Blanchard Racing Team is starting off with a rookie day for Aaron Love, with James Courtney's #7 Ford Mustang to turn laps tomorrow.

Love's #3 Mustang is running the new-spec Ford engine which is slated to be used for the Mustangs this year, but is yet to be formally signed off.

Grove Racing is set to spend the least time on-track today given it will hold a new car shakedown for Richie Stanaway before both of the Penrite Mustangs, the other being piloted by last-start winner Matt Payne, run tomorrow.

Testing has been underway for almost an hour now, given proceedings kicked off at 08:30 local time/AEDT.