The eye-catching yellow look for the #96 Brad Jones Racing entry comes courtesy of a tie-up between primary sponsor Pizza Hut and the world’s favourite animated fry cook, to celebrate 25 years of the Nickelodeon franchise.

Jones grew up watching SpongeBob SquarePants and the rest of the Bikini Bottom clan, and is excited to race with the livery at Albert Park.

“I have fond memories of watching SpongeBob SquarePants and Patrick Star from when I was younger, I loved watching the show. But this is a whole different ballgame,” he said.

“Pizza Hut have knocked it out of the park again with a unique, eye-catching and just an awesome livery really.

“They say don’t meet your childhood heroes but what about putting them on your race car?

“In the iconic words of SpongeBob SquarePants ‘I’m ready.’

“I’m quite excited to get out on track at Albert Park, I’ve had a few decent results here in the past and the circuit is one that I genuinely like. Here’s to a good weekend.”

The switch in livery from Pizza Hut’s usual white and red hues comes ahead of the launch of a SpongeBob-inspired menu update, from April 3.

The range will include “a top-secret, world-first ice cream flavour that’s weirdly irresistible,” a brand-new pizza flavour, a tangy sauce for wings or pizza, a second new ice cream flavour, and a fruity soft drink.

This weekend’s MSS Security Melbourne SuperSprint will be contested over four races, with Practice 1 starting this morning at 11:25 local time/AEDT.

PHOTOS: SpongeBob SquarePants Supercars livery