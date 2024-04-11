They will join all the other SRO Motorsport Group series across around the world to initiate this. The Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia and the Monochrome GT4 Australia Series will contribute towards global sustainability through a number of aspects.

“Making Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS and Monochrome GT4 Australia carbon neutral is a fantastic initiative,” said CEO, SRO Motorsport Australia, Ben McMellan.

“We love our motorsport, but the health of the world is always at the forefront of our mind and SRO Motorsports Australia is proud to lead the way for all motorsport categories in this part of the world.”

The SRO Motorsport Group support carbon compensation in Indonesia, the Netherlands, Brazil, the USA, India, South Africa and Cambodia, and now two from Australia are set to be added.

The SRO Motorsports Group planted close to 3000 trees across the world last year, with this number set to grow again in 2024.

Also targeted will be working with teams to be more environmentally conscience both at the track and away from it, through restriction of waste or recycling. It will include the elimination of single use plastic, with further strategies being devised to greatly reduce the carbon foot print in the future.

Carbon calculators for both teams and fans are featured on the SRO global series website, with decarbonisation toolkits available for all competitors. Future investigations will surround alternative racing systems based on hybrids or hydrogen technology, adopting synthetic fuels and strong tyre upcycling programs.

The opening rounds of the 2024 Fanatec GT World Challenge Australia powered by AWS and Monochrome GT4 Australia begin at Phillip Island this weekend.