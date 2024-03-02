The series has locked in two days of CoG testing at Dunlop's factory in Melbourne on the Monday and Tuesday following the Albert Park event.

An identical test was undertaken at the same point last year, with the same rig to be used this time around to ensure consistency.

The reason for the latest test is to check that changes to the cars made during the off-season, including lighter panels on the Mustangs, hasn't prompted any significant CoG imbalance between the Mustang and Camaro.

On the Monday five cars will undergo testing, one each from Dick Johnson Racing, Triple Eight, PremiAir Racing, Tickford and Brad Jones Racing.

On the Tuesday cars from Grove Racing, Walkinshaw Andretti United, Erebus and Team 18 will be tested.

The CoG testing involved cars being tipped on their side to establish the actual point of falling over.

Last time out the difference between all cars was 0.4 degrees.

“CoG is another one of our parity pillars, and we will keep dotting the i's and crossing the t's,” said Supercars General Manager of Motorsport Tim Edwards.

“We're always monitoring everything. We know a lot's changed on the cars over the last 12 months, particularly with the Mustang, where they've had to reduce the panel weights a little bit to fall in line with the Camaro.

“We've done theoretical calculations of it, but we want to do physical tests and put it to bed, and this is a great opportunity to do so with CoG.”