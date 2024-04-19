Unlike in previous homologations of brand-new models, Supercars itself owns both the Chevrolet Camaro and Ford Mustang which were built for initial development of the Gen3 ruleset.

They broke cover at the 2021 Bathurst 1000, on Friday, December 3, and were tested at a variety of tracks through to the 2023 pre-season.

In more recent times, the Mustang was sighted at last year's Gold Coast 500, where it was deployed as a show car in the hues of event naming rights sponsor Boost Mobile.

Both cars, however, have been restored to their original liveries as unveiled at Mount Panorama, meaning the Camaro is back in silver and the Mustang is back in not only a predominantly blue look but also its S550 bodywork rather than the new S650 shape.

The Camaro known as ‘SC-001' and the Mustang known as ‘SC-002', built by Triple Eight Race Engineering and Dick Johnson Racing respectively, are being sold separately through Young Timers Garage (YTG), which is now taking expressions of interest via its website.

The sale was announced during today's telecast of the ITM Taupo Super400.

According to the category, it has come about as a result of the completion of off-season wind tunnel testing, which was conducted using Triple Eight and DJR race cars.

“While previous prototypes were kept long-term and used as mules for particular testing requirements, the success of the wind tunnel testing using homologation team cars means they are no longer required by Supercars,” it explained via press release.

Championship CEO Shane Howard said, “These prototypes offer a rare chance to acquire vehicles that symbolise the evolution of Supercars racing.

“Used extensively for testing during the transition to the Gen3 era, they hold immense value as artefacts of our transformative period.

“With their distinctive sound and striking resemblance to their road-going counterparts, they provide a visceral connection to the sport's roots.

“We've received a large degree of interest received over the last three years about what the future has in store for these prototypes and look forward to handing them to new owners in the near future.”

YTG's Shaun Baker said, “This is a never to be repeated opportunity to acquire two highly significant and bespoke race cars which have shaped the future of Australia's pinnacle of motorsport.

“YTG is proud to be able to bring this incredibly unique opportunity to market for the very first time.”

Shane van Gisbergen and Anton De Pasquale has the honour of turning the first laps in Gen3 cars at Mount Panorama in the Camaro and Mustang, respectively.