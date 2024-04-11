Having trialled a single 90-minute practice in Perth last year, there were plans to use the same format at a number of rounds this year.

However a number of events will now feature an amended schedule with the single long session split into shorter multiple sessions.

Those events are Perth, Darwin and Tasmania, with the 90-minute session retained for Taupo and Sydney Motorsport Park.

For the Bosch Power Tools Perth SuperSprint, Friday’s sole will now be 60 minutes, while additional 20-minute practice sessions have been added to Saturday and Sunday mornings.

It had already been announced that the betr Darwin Triple Crown will feature a revised format, with a Friday qualifying session, with a driver needing to top that session, and win both the Saturday and Sunday races, to win the Triple Crown.

The 90-minute Friday practice has now been reduced to 60 minutes with a new 30-minute schedule added to Saturday morning.

The NED Whiskey Tasmania SuperSprint, meanwhile, will mirror the new Perth format with a 60-minute Friday practice and 20-minute practice sessions on Saturday and Sunday.

There is also a change to the Penrite Oil Sandown 500 schedule with plans for two 40-minute practice sessions on Friday dumped in favour of three 30-minute sessions.

The first will be limited to primary drivers, the second to co-drivers, and the third open to all drivers.