Van Gisbergen qualified 32nd in a time of 23.773s in the #97 Chevrolet, although he still beat team-mates Daniel Dye in 37th (24.033s) and Josh Williams in 39th (24.153s) in the 39-car field.

Just AJ Allmendinger was near the pointy end of the field, claiming 10th with a time of 23.165s in the #16 Chevrolet.

He was 0.215s off the pace set by pole-sitter Brandon Jones (#9 JR Motorsports Chevrolet) in Qualifying around ‘The Monster Mile'.

Kaulig's results broadly match those of Practice, when Allmendinger was third-quickest, van Gisbergen 26th, Williams 28th, and Dye 29th.

Race start is scheduled for Saturday at 13:30 ET/Sunday at 03:30 AEST.