General admission and grandstand tickets for Saturday and Sunday have been sold out, as anticipation builds for the category’s return to New Zealand.

Friday tickets are still available from $30, with limited corporate hospitality still on sale across all three days of the event.

“The uptake and interest in our first-ever event in Taupo has been incredible,” said Supercars COO Tim Watsford, “and we can now confirm that we have sold out of grandstand and general admission tickets for both Saturday and Sunday of the event.

“There are still tickets available for Friday, which will be special in itself when Supercars hit the track in Taupo for the very first time.

“We will also hold a full-field signing session so fans can meet their favourite drivers, and all of our support categories will also be on-track in an action-packed and historic day.

“The response to this event has been overwhelming, and we are beyond excited to head across the ditch in a few short weeks for what will be a very special inaugural ITM Taupo Super400.”

The sellout comes despite Supercars adding a new grandstand, as announced in February.

Friday action at Taupo will feature all five categories, including 90 minutes of practice for the Repco Supercars Championship field and a morning signing session in merchandise alley featuring all 24 drivers.

Five of those drivers are Kiwis, heading up by Grove Racing duo Richie Stanaway and Matt Payne – sixth and seventh in the championship respectively – and joined by Walkinshaw Andretti United’s Ryan Wood plus Brad Jones Racing team-mates Andre Heimgartner and Jaxon Evans.

Action starts on Friday, April 19.