It was a comfortable Race 1 win for Steve Johnson in Touring Car Masters. The Ford Mustang driver won the start, and gradually edged away to be over 5s in front before easing up over the final lap.

Ryan Hansford (Holden Torana A9X), Adam Garwood (Holden VB Commodore) and Heinrich (Chev Camaro) vied for second. Garwood passed Hansford who staved off Heinrich until a front tyre on the Torana delaminated.

Angus Fogg (Ford Mustang) was fourth after an overnight clutch change, just in front of Jamie Tilley (Mustang), Cameron Tilley (Valiant Pacer) and Marcus Zukanovic (Ford XD Falcon).

Then followed Danny Buzadzic and Jim Pollicina in their Toranas, a clutchless Tony Karanfilovski (Mustang) and John Adam (Ford XY Falcon). The latter was packed and ready to go home after a broken gearbox and before rival Warren Trewin offered a replacement. Hansford made it to the end and the damaged tyre was still inflated.

Through the first three laps of Race 2, Johnson was the race leader. Garwood was initially second before Heinrich passed him to the cutting. He was able to close on Johnson and became the race leader on Lap 4.

Heinrich would ease out to 5.9s over the ensuing laps as Garwood pressured Johnson, particularly on the last lap when lapped traffic was encountered. Johnson was able to hold on as Jamie Tilley held fourth throughout.

Hansford worked his way from the back to finish to finish fifth after he passed Cameron Tilley with a lap to go. Buzadzic was next from Pollicina, Zukanovic who had a moment at Hell Corner, and Karanfilovski. Fogg suspected he had an engine issue at the end of Race 1 and elected to park for the rest of the weekend.

Race 2 of the Battery World Aussie Racing Cars Super Series kicked off the second day of the Thrifty Bathurst 500. It came down to a one-lap dash to the chequered flag after the Safety Car was deployed on the second lap.

Reece Chapman led the first lap from Heinrich, Kyle Ensbey and Josh Anderson. Heinrich passed Chapman into Griffin Bend on the second lap as Anderson slowed, dropping engine fluid which caught out Grant Thompson and spun him into the inside wall.

After the Safety Car, Heinrich broke away and won by 1.3s over Chapman, Ensbey, Anthony DiMauro, Mason Harvey, Kody Garland, Kent Quinn, Brandon Maddon, Nathan Williams and Cody Brewczynski.

ADVERTISEMENT

Race 3, the traditional reverse top 10 from the second race result, was cancelled due to delays in the schedule.