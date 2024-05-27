Caruso will partner Mark Winterbottom in Car #18 for a fourth year in a row while Luff has once again been released by Walkinshaw Andretti United to suit up in the #20 Chevrolet Camaro.

The only change to the Charlie Schwerkolt-owned squad's line-up relative to that of 2023 is thus #20 primary driver David Reynolds, who joined the team this year.

“I'm thrilled to be returning to Team 18 for another shot at the enduros,” said Caruso.

“Mark and I have built a solid partnership over the years and we work well together.

“The team have been built up their stocks heavily in the off-season and they've got off to a solid start so far this season, so I'm itching to jump back in the DeWalt Camaro and see how it's developed as we prepare for the upcoming enduro season.”

Winterbottom, the 2013 Bathurst 1000 winner, added, “Having Michael back on board for another year is fantastic.

“He's been a great asset to the team over the last three enduro campaigns and no doubt his experience will carry us in good stead heading back to Sandown and Bathurst this year.

“He's great to have around the team and he's been closely following our performances this year, so I can't wait to get him back in the garage and take on the enduros with him.”

Luff is under contract with WAU, which will similarly field 2021 Great Race-winning duo Chaz Mostert/Lee Holdsworth in its #2 Ford Mustang and Ryan Wood/Fabian Coulthard in the #2 Ford Mustang.

However, with no wildcard entry from the Clayton squad, he has once again landed a drive at Team 18, this time with the 2017 Bathurst 1000 winner.

“I'm pumped to be back at Team 18 with Dave Reynolds and Tradie Beer Racing for this year's enduro campaign,” said Luff, who drove with Scott Pye in 2023.

“I had a great time with Team 18 last year and excited to be back with the team this year.

“Teaming up with David Reynolds for the first time is an exciting opportunity. He had a great run there at the first round so I'm eager to bring my experience to the table and work with him to achieve strong results at both Sandown and Bathurst.”

Reynolds added, “Teaming up with Luffy is going to be a blast.

“He's a proven performer at the mountain as well as Sandown and he's one of the most popular guys in the paddock come the enduros for good reason, so I'm excited to see what we can achieve together.

“We've been to Bathurst this year as a team once already and we had a decent package there, so I'm pretty confident going into the enduros.

“The team are only getting better and better so I'm excited for Luffy to join us and start working with him so we're best prepared to take on the enduros.”

Winterbottom/Caruso will be among the most experienced combinations in the Bathurst 1000 with a combined 39 Great Race starts to their name.

“I'm absolutely thrilled to welcome Michael and Warren back as our co-drivers for the 2024 enduros,” said Schwerkolt.

“Their wealth of experience speaks volumes, and alongside Frosty and Dave, we boast an incredibly formidable lineup for the endurance races.

“Michael's a familiar face to us now and we're excited to bring his energy back into the garage. We couldn't be happier to have Luffy back and thankful for Walkinshaw Andretti United for releasing him to join us for the enduros.

“Their combined knowledge and expertise will undoubtedly bolster our team's efforts as we gear up for the endurance battles ahead.

“With the enduros still on the horizon, there's plenty of preparation ahead. We'll be getting Michael and Warren behind the wheel at our test day this Thursday to ensure they're fully integrated with the team as a lot has changed since they were last with us.

“We're committed to putting our best foot forward come September and having them onboard is a significant step in that direction.”

As Schwerkolt noted, Caruso and Luff will attend Team 18's test day at Winton this Thursday, May 30.