Teams are typically allowed three days of testing per year, although rookies and second-year drivers (who did not finish in the top 10 in the championship in the preceding season) enjoy an extra three days.

That means, while Matt Stone Racing tested at Queensland Raceway last week ahead of Cameron Hill's second season as a full-timer – and Triple Eight Race Engineering shook down two brand-new Camaros – tomorrow is set to be the first test day for the rest of the Sunshine State-based entries.

Triple Eight's Broc Feeney and Will Brown; Dick Johnson Racing's Anton De Pasquale and Will Davison; PremiAir Racing's Tim Slade and James Golding; and Matt Stone Racing's Hill and Nick Percat; will all cut laps – and possibly also some enduro co-drivers.

On Wednesday, the southern-based teams – those from Melbourne plus Albury's Brad Jones Racing – are due to descend on Winton Motor Raceway.

That line up is comprised of Erebus Motorsport's Jack Le Brocq and Todd Hazelwood; BJR's Andre Heimgartner, Bryce Fullwood, Macauley Jones, and Jaxon Evans; Tickford Racing's Cam Waters and Thomas Randle; Walkinshaw Andretti United's Ryan Wood and Chaz Mostert; Grove Racing's Matt Payne and Richie Stanaway; Team 18's Mark Winterbottom and David Reynolds; and the Blanchard Racing Team's Aaron Love and James Courtney.

Again, it would hardly be surprising if enduro co-drivers also enjoy a handful of laps, while some teams may also elect to use rookie days this week, with both Erebus and Grove entitled to shakedowns beforehand.

Fans are welcome to attend both test days.

Admission at Queensland Raceway costs $10, with the cafe open from 07:30 to 14:00.

At Winton, admission is $5 for spectators, with free entry for children under 12 and BAC Members.

Testing runs from 08:30 to 17:00 local time at each track.