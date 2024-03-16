His teammate Elliott Cleary finished second in Race 1 and held second in Race 2 before he was shuffled down the order and Elliot Barbour took the runner up spot in his Chev Camaro.

Qualifying was split down the middle with 10 at a time, based on combined practice times. Boys was the quickest, ahead of Nathan Herne (Dodge Challenger) and Barbour with the three in the second (faster) group. Cleary was fourth and best of the first group.

Then came Tim Slade from James Moffat, Jimmy Golding, Todd Hazelwood, Tom Davies and Tom Hayman, all in Mustangs. Edan Thornburrow was 11th ahead of Ben Grice, Nash Morris, Adam Garwood and Jackson Rice.

However, the latter brought about an early conclusion as his Dream Racing Australia Mustang stopped on the back straight with a driveline failure. He would also miss the first race.

Herne won the start to led Boys, Barbour, Moffat, Cleary and Hazelwood. Herne led the first three laps before Boys surged passed under brakes at the Hairpin and just before the Safety Car emerged.

The Josh Webster and Josh Thomas Mustangs had an incident at the end of the back straight, both off the track. They were able to rejoin, but one of them triggered a small grass fire. In the interim Herne pitted to replace a deflated rear tyre, as too Davies.

Back to race conditions, Boys consolidated his lead to win by 3.8s while Cleary charged past Barbour, after previously relegating Moffat, to take second. Moffat also lost out to Hazelwood and late in the race, Golding was also through.

Slade finished seventh from Grice and Hayman who was given a 5s penalty for overlapping on the restart and was relegated behind Garwood and Thornburrow, and ahead of Morris.

Cleary won the start of Race 2 and led for five laps before Boys assumed the lead. Barbour was holding third ahead of Moffat, Golding, Slade and Hazelwood. Before mid distance, the latter two were able to slip by Moffat and Slade.

Boys was able to eke out a 2.5s, however it was negated when two spot fires broke out and necessitated the Safety Car.

In the one-lap dash to the flag, Boys was steadfast. Cleary however suffered as he lost out to Barbour at Turn 4, Golding at Turn 6 and then Hazelwood as they crossed the line.

Moffat was sixth in front of Herne who picked off three on the last lap, Garwood, Slade, Grice, Thornburrow, Rice, Davis and Morris.