That went to Mostert's race engineer Sam Scaffidi who, before Saturday evening, had never tasted victory in the lead technical role.

Scaffidi joined WAU from Tickford Racing this season as Mostert's race engineer as a replacement for Adam De Borre.

Scaffidi's previous victories – some of which were alongside Mostert – came in the data engineer role.

That this was Scaffidi's first win as race engineer came as a surprise even to Mostert, who went on to reiterate how impressed he has been with the technical signing, and how the partnership is already improving his driving.

“He said [it was his first win]; it was a surprise, I didn't even think that far ahead,” said Mostert.

“He has done a fantastic job. He's brought in a bit different structure than what I've been used to with Adam and, like I said at the start of the year, the biggest thing I see differently is he's pushing me to a whole new level, too, looking back a bit more into my driving.

“Adam and me were together so long, we probably believed in each other a little bit too much. Especially probably Adam towards me about my driving and stuff like that.

“But [when] Sam sees something in the data that I can be doing better, he's not scared to tell me. That's pretty nice, especially when you're trying to perform at the highest level in Supercars.

“I'm really enjoying that partnership. It's awesome for him to see get his first win. I hope we have many more together and try and chase [series leader Will Brown] with his orange numbers for the rest of the year.”

Mostert heads into Sunday's action in Perth sitting third in the drivers' standings, 189 points behind leader Brown.

Between Mostert's win and a fourth for WAU teammate Ryan Wood, the squad is now second in the teams' standings.