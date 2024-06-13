The Campbellfield-based Supercars squad has collaborated with artist Shal for the new look for the Cam Waters and Thomas Randle Ford Mustangs, with the liveries taking inspiration from the Northern Territory's waterways.

They are said to capture the dramatic contrast between the wet and dry seasons, showcasing the intricate textures of dried riverbeds interwoven with the vibrant flow of waterways rejuvenated by rain.

Waters, the driver, has had a big few weeks, winning the most recent Supercars race of the season in Perth before jetting off to make his NASAR Cup Series debut at Sonoma.

He was steadily climbing through the field in an RFK Racing Mustang before copping two hits at the Turn 11 hairpin, one of which left his car with badly damaged steering before the other put it out of the race altogether.

The Wanneroo victory propelled the #6 pilot to fourth in the Repco Supercars Championship standings, albeit 206 points behind third-placed Chaz Mostert.

Practice 1 at Hidden Valley starts tomorrow at 11:35 local time/12:05 AEST.