Trackhouse replaces CryptoData RNF as the Aprilia satellite team after the latter was banished from MotoGP for breaches of its Participation Agreement.

It will continue to field RNF's two riders, Oliveira and Raul Fernandez, but has secured an upgrade to its RS-GPs.

The Portuguese half of that duo will join factory team riders Aleix Espargaro and Maverick Vinales in riding a 2024-spec RS-GP, while Fernandez appears set to receive one during the season.

“The full factory spec will be at the beginning for Miguel and then quite soon also for Raul,” said Aprilia Racing CEO Massimo Rivola from the Trackhouse season launch.

“From the performance point of view, it will be very important. We saw with other manufacturers how important it is.”

The deal does create an unusual situation for RNF in that it will be fielding two different specifications of motorcycle, at least for a portion of the season ahead.

VR46 reverted to year-old Ducatis for both of its riders in 2023 after running a factory-spec bike and the superseded model (2021) in 2022, for the stated reason that a satellite team and young riders would find it easier with machinery for which a season's worth of data already existed.

VR46 is, though, the third-string Ducati team out of four, whereas RNF is Aprilia's only satellite team, and Rivola does not mind if Oliveira and/or Fernandez are beating Espargaro and/or Viñales.

“I will be the happiest guy to see Trackhouse in front because it will be an additional stimulation for Maverick and Aleix to perform well,” he stated.

Oliveira declared the development, “super-important, because finally I have the opportunity to ride the factory bike.

“For us it's the way to go in terms of developing the material and getting to the top of the field. I'm just super motivated to start the season. I don't know exactly what we can expect because although it's not new everything kind of feels new.

“So we will have to be on our toes, focussed, to get the best job possible.”