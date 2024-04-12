As part of the official launch of the 2024 programme in Melbourne tonight it was revealed that next year is already a done deal.

Craig Lowndes is also a lock to spearhead the driver line-up once again, and will be paired with a fresh new face for the endurance races.

At this stage, the confirmed endurance races for next season are a new event at The Bend Motorsport Park as well as the Bathurst 1000.

A solo appearance at the Darwin Triple Crown has also become a regular part of the programme, with Murray to make his main game debut at Hidden Valley this June.

News of an extension of the deal between Supercheap and Triple Eight came from Supercheap Auto boss Benjamin Ward.

“We’re very proud to extend our wildcard team partnership with Triple Eight and Craig Lowndes into 2025, which will mark five years of the successful programme,” he said.

Seven-time Bathurst 1000 winner Lowndes welcomed his ongoing involvement in the programme.

“I’m thrilled to announce that I have signed on to continue with the programme for the 2025 enduro season,” he said.

“Since we started, it has gone from strength to strength and I’m looking forward to continuing that.

“Taking the ‘mentor’ role and teaming up with up-and-coming talent in our sport is something that I really enjoy. I want to thank both Triple Eight and Supercheap Auto for their support.”

The Supercheap/T8 wildcard programme started back in 2021 when now-T8 full-timer Broc Feeney was teamed up with Russell Ingall.

The following year Lowndes joined the programme, partnering Declan Fraser in 2022, Zane Goddard in 2023 and Murray this year.