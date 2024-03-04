Tsunoda and Ricciardo are again paired together at RB, each with the stated ambition of graduating to the seat currently occupied by Sergio Perez. at Red Bull Racing.

Perez is out of contract at the end of the year, as are both RB drivers, though Ricciardo at least is understood to have a longer-term deal with Red Bull itself.

Ricciardo was parachuted into RB midway through 2023 in place of Nyck de Vries and had an immediate impact.

The eight-time race winner added a level of experience the team had been missing, a valuable commodity as the Faenza squad works through a revitalisation programme of sorts.

Now in his fourth season of F1, Tsunoda has only been considered an outsider for the role with Red Bull Racing.

While fast, the 23-year-old has a fiery tempter in the car, a point which came to the fore in Bahrain on Saturday night.

There, he reluctantly followed a team order to allow Ricciardo through in the final stages in an attempt to steal another place or two.

But it didn't end there, and on the cool down lap Tsunoda made his feelings known to his team-mate, divebombing the Australian and nearly triggering contact.

ADVERTISEMENT

That explosive temper in the car is a weakness Tsunoda is aware of, and something he hopes he can learn to manage by working alongside Ricciardo.

“Daniel, he had a thing that I don't have,” Tsunoda told media, including Speedcafe.

“For example, that self-control, he's really good at it, and I think also one of the things that teams value as well, rather than just keep shouting.

“Giving feedback, he's much better, because that kind of honesty and self control is really important and he's really good at it.”

It is no secret Tsunoda and Ricciardo are in competition for the seat, should Red Bull Racing opt for a change.

Helmut Marko, the drinks company's motorsport advisor, has explained what each driver, Perez included, must deliver in 2024 if they're to secure the seat for 2025.

“Checo has to deliver consistent performance,” Marko told Kleinezeitung.

“It's clear that he can't always drive at Verstappen's level. If he comes second in the world championship and gets one or two wins, he will certainly be an issue for 2025.

“On the one hand highly sought after, but on the other hand an ejector seat, as no teammate can hold a candle to Max and it can quickly become demoralizing.”

“For both of them, it's not just about staying in Formula 1, but also about the possibility of promotion to Red Bull Racing,” he added of the internal battle at RB.

“This applies to the person who clearly dominates the season within the team.”

In the same interview, Marko dismissed suggestions Alex Albon could make a return, and that the timing of Red Bull Racing's decision is unlikely to line up with that of Carlos Sainz.

That puts Tsunoda and Ricciardo in prime position to replace Perez.

“I think it's good to have that, let's say, as a goal for both of us. It's natural,” Ricciardo said.

“But I think on a positive that will bring out the best competitors in us and obviously drive hopefully drive each other a little bit further.

“But am I lining up on the grid, thinking about, ‘Oh, if I have a good race, I'm going to be in that seat ‘or whatever? No.

“It's there as a goal but it's not there as my focus.”

Neither Ricciardo nor Tsunoda scored points in Bahrain, the pair finishing 13th and 14th respectively.