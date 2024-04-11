Ayrton Senna’s first Formula 1 Team Principal, Ted Toleman has died at the age of 86 his family has confirmed (full statement below).

The English team owner, who whisked Senna from Bernie Ecclestone’s clutches to race for his eponymous team in 1984, succumbed to a long illness in Manila, Philippines overnight.

After several years as a Formula 2 team owner – winning the Championship in 1980, Toleman Group – whose primary business was in transport with over 2000 employees – moved into Formula 1 in 1981. Of the 70 Grands Prix it entered, the team qualified for 57.

The controversial red flag finish to the wet 1984 Monaco Grand Prix was the catalyst for Ted Toleman to exit Formula 1.

As Senna had charged into second from 13th, Alain Prost repeatedly protested the racing conditions, leading it to be red flagged. McLaren’s Prost would be declared the winner.

It was a series of events that Toleman was personally aggrieved by until the day he passed.

He sold the team to Luciano Benetton in 1985, before it became Renault F1 in 2002, Lotus Renault in 2011 and returned to Renault F1 branding in 2016. In 2021, the team was rebranded as Alpine F1.

Considered innovators, Toleman Motorsport provided a platform for many of Formula 1’s great off track minds to enter the sport.

The team’s alumni – many of whom are still involved in the sport today – includes Pat Symonds, Rory Byrne, Ann Bradshaw, David Clare and the late Brian Hart among others. Team Manager, Alex Hawkridge was responsible for many of the hires.

The F1 driver line-up featured several well-known names of the 1980s era of the sport from Senna to Derek Warwick, Piercarlo Ghinzani, Pierluigi Martini, Teo Fabi, Stefan Johansson, Bruno Giacomelli, Johnny Cecotto and Brian Henton.

An adventurer, Toleman was a powerboat racer of note, operating the Toleman Class 1 Offshore team at the same time as the Formula 1 operation, designing and building the Cougar boats.

He held two Class 1 World Records and was honoured as the greatest British F1 Offshore driver of all time.

Toleman joined forces with Sir Richard Branson in an attempt to break the record for crossing the Atlantic; he raced the Le Mans 24 Hours alongside Tom Walkinshaw and attempted the Dakar Rally on three occasions.

In later life, Toleman held a strong affinity with Australia, dividing his time between the Gold Coast and Manila in the Philippines – having re-married to a Filipino wife, Maiti. In 2008, a rejuvenated Toleman Motorsport took the category management rights to MINI Challenge in Australia, which it held until the series’ demise in 2010.

In 2010, Christopher Hilton released the definitive history of Toleman F1 – The Toleman Story: The Last Romantics of Formula 1. It would prove to be Hilton’s final book before his own death.

Ted had been unwell since returning to Manila some years ago, ultimately succumbing to symptoms from a cardiorenal syndrome.

Toleman’s son, Gary was murdered in South Africa in 2003.

Ted Toleman is survived by wife, Maiti and son, Michael.

TOLEMAN FAMILY STATEMENT – TED TOLEMAN – 1938-2024

Norman Edward ‘Ted’ Toleman – 14th March 1938, 10th April 2024.