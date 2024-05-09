The #97 Chevrolet will run in the Xfinity Series at Darlington Raceway with primary backing from mobile phone mounting brand Quad Lock.

However, that being NASCAR's ‘throwback' weekend, the Kaulig Racing entry has been wrapped in the yellow and black hues in which Ambrose achieved his two Cup Series race wins, at Watkins Glen in 2011 and 2012.

According to van Gisbergen, his fellow multi-time Supercars champion has been more than just a source of advice on each race track.

“It's going to be cool running a throwback scheme for Marcos in Darlington,” he said.

“He has been someone who has been influential and pushing me to come over here and take every opportunity that I've got.

“He has also helped me with learning the tracks every week and what to expect on race weekends.

“To run the livery that he drove to victory back in 2012 at Watkins Glen is really cool.

“I appreciate Quad Lock coming on board and letting us run this special scheme this weekend in Darlington. It's going to be a lot of fun!”

Ambrose has been left “humbled” by the tribute.

“I'm a friend and big fan of Shane as he is a true racer with amazing skills,” said the seven-time NASCAR race winner.

“When Shane called to show me the throwback paint scheme, I was humbled and thrilled to see it.

“I have fond memories of my time in NASCAR and being part of the [Richard] Petty racing family.

“I feel privileged to have experienced NASCAR just like SVG is now.

“Darlington is one of my all-time favourite tracks and I can't wait to see my old livery race the track with Shane driving it.

“I don't think the right side will stay pretty for long though.”

Practice for the Xfinity Series takes place on Friday at 17:05 ET/Saturday at 07;05 AEST, followed immediately by Qualifying.