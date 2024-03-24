The Kaulig Racing driver had lost the lead during the double Overtime finish but took the chequered flag in second place.

However, he was found to have cut a corner on the final lap and will thus have 30 seconds added to his race time, dropping the #97 Chevrolet to 28th.

Kyle Larson won the race when he drove past both van Gisbergen and Austin Hill on the final lap, after nose-to-tail contact between the two which was something of a payback from the New Zealander.

He had led into the second Overtime restart, only to lose first place to Hill when he was pushed wide at Turn 1 by the #21 Chevrolet.